‘Huge Victory for the Pro-Choice Side’: Kansas Voters Shoot Down Ballot Measure Seeking to Remove Abortion Rights in State Constitution
Published
Kansas voters have spoke loudly Tuesday by voting “No” on a ballot measure that would have removed language in the state constitution protecting abortion rights. In Tuesday’s elections, Kansans went to the polls to decide whether to protect the state’s existing constitutional right to an abortion. It was the first such vote on the matter since Roe […]Full Article