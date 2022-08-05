Lady Gaga confirms role in 'Joker' sequel
Pop star and actress Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller 'Joker' by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.Full Article
The Joker 2 sequel likely to star Joaquin Phoenix as the DC villain will be directed by Todd Phillips and get a blockbuster release..
Two months ago news broke that the sequel to Todd Phillips’ polarizing, Oscar-nominated Joker might be a musical pairing Lady..