Kanye West Posts Then Deletes Fake Death Announcement Of 'Skete Davidson'
Published
West posted a fake newspaper front page on Instagram declaring “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”Full Article
Published
West posted a fake newspaper front page on Instagram declaring “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”Full Article
Kanye West commented on the reported breakup between ex wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson with an unusual Instagram post that..
The rapper shared a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.”
#sketedavidson..