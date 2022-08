Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' was released on Thursday in theatres. The film clashed with Aamir Khan's much-talked film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at the box office. With 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay reunited with Aanand L Rai after 'Atrangi Re'. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audience and the critics as well.