Prince Harry Alleges Prince William Screamed at Him Over Royal Exit, Addresses William 'Bullying' Allegations, & Explains Exactly What Happened at Their Family Summit
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving in-depth details about the “Sandringham Summit,” which happened just before they exited as senior members of the royal family during the last three episodes of Harry & Meghan. Prince Harry explains that a meeting was called by Queen Elizabeth after she had learned of their intentions to step [...]Full Article