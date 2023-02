Sadie Sink, Naomi Campbell and Pom Klementieff are just a few of the stars to model in Alexander McQueen‘s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s campaign. The celebs were shot in London by famed photographer and director Jonas Åkerlund (responsible for Lady Gaga‘s “Paparazzi” and “Telephone,” Britney Spears‘ “Hold It Against Me” and Madonna‘s “Ray of Light” and [...]