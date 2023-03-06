1 Dead, 9 Injured In Stampede At GloRilla Concert In Rochester

One person died and at least 9 others were injured in a stampede that broke out during a GloRilla concert in Rochester on Sunday night. As the Associated Press reports, attendees were leaving the Main Street Armory venue shortly after 11PM when fears that a shooting had occurred caused people to surge forward.

“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing, adding that they are investigating potential sources of the surge that include “crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors.”