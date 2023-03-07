Rufus Wainwright Announces New Covers Album Feat. David Byrne, ANOHI, Chaka Khan, & More

Rufus Wainwright has announced a new covers album, Folkocracy, which will be released a month before the musician’s 50th birthday. The album includes contributions from David Byrne, ANOHNI, Chaka Khan, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Bird, Susanna Hoffs, and more. He’ll celebrate the album with a one-night-only event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on June 2, the same day that the album comes out.