In June of 2018, just as he was rising to superstardom, the controversial Florida rapper XXXTentacion was murdered during a robbery at just 20 years old. Today, nearly five years later, three men were found guilty of first-degree murder in his killing.Full Article
Three Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In XXXTentacion Killing
