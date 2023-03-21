Anne Hathaway & Michaela Coel To Star In Pop-Star Drama Mother Mary With Original Songs By Jack Antonoff & Charli XCX
Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will write original songs for Mother Mary, a new film from The Green Knight director David Lowery that Deadline describes as “an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer.” Anne Hathaway will portray that fictional musician; the iconic fashion designer will be played by Michaela Coel.Full Article