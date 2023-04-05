Many 'The Little Mermaid' Lyrics Have Been Changed for Live Action Movie, Reason Why Explained (& New Songs Are Coming, Too!)
Published
Alan Menken, who composed Disney’s most recognizable scores and songs, really enjoyed collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. For the first song they worked on together, Alan said, “We discussed with [director] Rob Marshall what he wanted. One was the Prince Eric song, called ‘Wild Uncharted Waters.’ Then, there [...]Full Article