The New Pornographers have made 2023 a banner reunion year, moving to Merge Records and releasing their ninth album, Continue As A Guest, which features the singles “Really Really Light,” “Angelcover,” and “Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies.” Right now, the band’s also touring that album across the US, a journey that’ll wrap up in November in Salt Lake City. In between tour dates, the New Pornos stopped by SiriusXM to perform live and pick a cover song. Below, watch A. C. Newman, Joe Seiders, and Kathryn Calder reimagine Madchester favorites Inspiral Carpets’ “This Is How It Feels,” which originally came out in 1990.Full Article
Watch The New Pornographers Cover Inspiral Carpets For SiriusXM
