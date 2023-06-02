Legendary Songwriter Cynthia Weil Dead At 82

Legendary Songwriter Cynthia Weil Dead At 82

stereogum

Published

Cynthia Weil, a songwriter who penned dozens of classic hits over a period of decades, has died. Weil’s daughter Jenn Mann, the psychotherapist and Couples Therapy host, tells TMZ that Weil died last night. No cause of death has been reported. Weil was 83.

Full Article