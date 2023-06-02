Cynthia Weil, a songwriter who penned dozens of classic hits over a period of decades, has died. Weil’s daughter Jenn Mann, the psychotherapist and Couples Therapy host, tells TMZ that Weil died last night. No cause of death has been reported. Weil was 83.Full Article
Legendary Songwriter Cynthia Weil Dead At 82
With husband Barry Mann, the Grammy-winning lyricist wrote classics like "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "On Broadway," and..