Janet Shan Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/e6KW45a0Nh https://t.co/3kUDyQW1g5 18 seconds ago Rex Hafer Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/fSbm3uCfyu 54 seconds ago Ceteris Paribus says Why did you leave out the fact that he blatantly lied, Ms. Kelly called him on it, and that's when he acted like an… https://t.co/4bEdc2onoE 1 minute ago curiosandoperilmondo Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/MMZnXPITsZ https://t.co/jDK6VYLoLb 1 minute ago Disrupt MediaLab Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/mRA3GZTjlp via @nytmedia https://t.co/CkHbmeRH5e 3 minutes ago The Progressive Mind Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/wa7QH0GyfB 3 minutes ago Stat Butler NY Times: Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/NtgZTWlt1O 4 minutes ago Symbolscape 😷🇭🇰 Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/acfG18zih0 https://t.co/cLqlUPEgWw 4 minutes ago