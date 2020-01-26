Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
In an extraordinary statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veteran NPR reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, and said the news media was “unhinged.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

National media organizations focus on Milwaukee in preparation for the DNC [Video]National media organizations focus on Milwaukee in preparation for the DNC

Outlets like NBC News are already on the ground to discuss politics with Wisconsin voters as part of their 'County to County' project. Charles Benson reports.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:58Published

Sudan press freedom: Offices of four media groups seized [Video]Sudan press freedom: Offices of four media groups seized

Sudan's journalists sound the alarm as the government shuts down several media outlets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo Denounces News Media, Igniting Outrage

In an extraordinary statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veteran NPR reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, and said the news media was “unhinged.”
NYTimes.com

Nonprofit funds lawyers to defend news media in 5 states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit press freedom group announced on Tuesday that it would provide pro bono legal services in five states to help local news...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

bluepolitics_

Janet Shan Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/e6KW45a0Nh https://t.co/3kUDyQW1g5 18 seconds ago

HaferNation

Rex Hafer Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/fSbm3uCfyu 54 seconds ago

jamesb67409035

Ceteris Paribus says Why did you leave out the fact that he blatantly lied, Ms. Kelly called him on it, and that's when he acted like an… https://t.co/4bEdc2onoE 1 minute ago

Autolucky

curiosandoperilmondo Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/MMZnXPITsZ https://t.co/jDK6VYLoLb 1 minute ago

dmedialab

Disrupt MediaLab Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/mRA3GZTjlp via @nytmedia https://t.co/CkHbmeRH5e 3 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/wa7QH0GyfB 3 minutes ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/NtgZTWlt1O 4 minutes ago

symbolscape

Symbolscape 😷🇭🇰 Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/acfG18zih0 https://t.co/cLqlUPEgWw 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.