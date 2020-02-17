Global  

'Free public transport' adopted in Luxembourg as world first

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Ticket-free public transport is about to begin in Luxembourg, billed as a world-first. The small EU hub aims to boost tram, train and bus usage and rid itself of traffic jams blamed on commuters using private cars.
Recent related news from verified sources

Luxembourg makes public transport free

Luxembourg has become the first country in the world to make public transport entirely free. The small EU hub aims to boost tram, train and bus usage and rid...
Deutsche Welle

Scotland first to offer pads and tampons for free

The Scottish parliament has approved plans to make sanitary products freely available to all women, the first nation in the world to do so. The legislation would...
IndiaTimes


