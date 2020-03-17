Global  

Merkel announces strict measures and tells Germans to stay home in virus fight

France 24 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
German leaders on Monday urged citizens to stay home, as the government announced unprecedented nationwide measures to radically scale back public life in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus
