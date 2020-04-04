Britain's main opposition Labour Party named Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who opposed the country's exit from the European Union, as its leader on Saturday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aminu Sambo RT @France24_en: Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader https://t.co/3c3m7jrbUB https://t.co/VxMog5Vgig 2 minutes ago tasha charles RT @CBCAlerts: Britain's main opposition Labour Party picks lawyer and lawmaker Keir Starmer as new its leader to replace Jeremy Corbyn 9 minutes ago Maggie RT @mopeng: Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader https://t.co/ER9QoktBLk via @FRANCE24 11 minutes ago Kath Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader https://t.co/ER9QoktBLk via @FRANCE24 15 minutes ago iboldnews Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader https://t.co/NKcWYanaUS https://t.co/OecyIhtTtT 29 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader https://t.co/WnUiHgQu1q https://t.co/dBzsD21z8Y 40 minutes ago FRANCE 24 English Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader https://t.co/3c3m7jrbUB https://t.co/VxMog5Vgig 40 minutes ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader: Britain's main opposition Labour Party named… https://t.co/dnoQlciycJ 42 minutes ago