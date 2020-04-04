Global  

Britain's Labour Party picks Keir Starmer as its new leader

France 24 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Britain's main opposition Labour Party named Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who opposed the country's exit from the European Union, as its leader on Saturday.
News video: New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile 01:01

 A look at the career of Sir Keir Starmer, who takes over from Jeremy Corbyn as the new leader of the Labour Party.

