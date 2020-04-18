Trump Slams Judge's Ruling to Deny His Ex-Campaign Aide Roger Stone New Trial as 'Disgraceful' Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anne Hesnan RT @SputnikInt: Trump slams judge's ruling to deny his ex-campaign aide Roger Stone new trial as 'disgraceful' @realDonaldTrump https://t.… 8 minutes ago Sputnik Trump slams judge's ruling to deny his ex-campaign aide Roger Stone new trial as 'disgraceful' @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GLa3e0PX8L 18 minutes ago Zyite.com Trump Slams Judge's Ruling to Deny His Ex-Campaign Aide Roger Stone New Trial as 'Disgraceful' https://t.co/F1RzeILXEE 45 minutes ago