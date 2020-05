Bryan O'Donoghue #LockItDown #StayTheFuckHome RT @IrishTimes: Spain has made it compulsory for all citizens, including children over six, to wear masks in public spaces as one of Europe… 4 seconds ago

The Irish Times Spain has made it compulsory for all citizens, including children over six, to wear masks in public spaces as one o… https://t.co/2piydtW1EJ 2 minutes ago

July Germanistan Face masks are toxic.... Spain makes masks compulsory in public, even for children https://t.co/P4cXtOWlyJ 13 minutes ago

juliet RT @Reuters: Spain makes masks compulsory in public, even for children https://t.co/3zckpjBXLQ https://t.co/OFMhXgECU8 32 minutes ago

Dave Nichols, CEM Spain makes masks compulsory in public, even for children https://t.co/4k7gyzBKwr #justwearyourmask 38 minutes ago

Domingo Trassens #WR: But the masks don't stop the passion and the love of couples. https://t.co/ANXlU6PQDC Coronavirus latest: Spai… https://t.co/MSi3E0W5XI 1 hour ago

VivianKarava RT @24heuropegr: Spain makes masks compulsory in public https://t.co/Kv2SNlvk5g 2 hours ago