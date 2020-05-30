Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Couldn't Have Felt More Safe': Trump Praises Secret Service's Response to White House Protests

RIA Nov. Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump praises Secret Service after protests outside White House

President Trump said protesters at the White House would have been met with "vicious dogs" if they breached the fence.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this