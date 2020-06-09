Statue of slave trader pulled down in London

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () A statue of the 18th-century slave owner Robert Milligan was removed from its place in London's docklands on Tuesday, watched by cheering supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.
This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of his wealth through the trade and exploitation of 80,000 slaves, being pulled down with ropes before...