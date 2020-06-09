Global  

Statue of slave trader pulled down in London
SBS Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
A statue of the 18th-century slave owner Robert Milligan was removed from its place in London's docklands on Tuesday, watched by cheering supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Video credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters 00:13

 This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of his wealth through the trade and exploitation of 80,000 slaves, being pulled down with ropes before...

Workers remove statue of slave trader Robert Milligan in London [Video]

Workers remove statue of slave trader Robert Milligan in London

Workers remove a statue of 18th-century slave trader Robert Milligan in London's Canary Wharf outside the Museum of London Docklands.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Robert Milligan: London statue of 18th-century slaver removed [Video]

Robert Milligan: London statue of 18th-century slaver removed

Move comes as London mayor says he is setting up commission to ensure UK capital's monuments reflected its diversity.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published
Protesters at Oxford University demand statue of.notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue come down [Video]

Protesters at Oxford University demand statue of.notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue come down

Protesters at UK's Oxford University demand removal of notorious imperialist Cecil Rhodes on Tuesday (June 9). The statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader, was toppled in Bristol forcefully by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:47Published

Robert Milligan: Workers remove statue of slave trader in London

 Monument in Docklands taken down after Labour councils pledge to review landmarks across country
Independent

Watery end for statue of slave trader in UK city of Bristol

 LONDON (AP) — For someone who died nearly three centuries ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. The toppling...
Seattle Times

Khan forms diversity commission to review London landmarks amid racism protests

 London’s landmarks will be reviewed to ensure they reflect the capital’s diversity after protesters tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in...
Belfast Telegraph


LucilleKing_

Miss.king RT @UKMoments: Protesters in Bristol have pulled down the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and pushed it into the harbour… 2 minutes ago

WIONews

WION Protestors are bringing down statues of colonial figures in the wake of the widespread demonstrations demanding jus… https://t.co/FgTnxA7Fkl 3 minutes ago

KateChedgzoy

Kate Chedgzoy RT @GouldingChris: As slave trader Edward Colston bites the dust in Bristol, it's worth remembering the fine tradition of statues of unpopu… 5 minutes ago

SmileInBristol

SmileInBristol RT @RATM: Statue of slave trader Edward Colston pulled down during Bristol demonstrations in the UK https://t.co/3p1rxSNkNJ 6 minutes ago

karlheinzbergem

karlheinzbergem RT @dwnews: Protesters in the UK pulled down a statue of Edward Colston, a famous Bristol slave trader, during a demonstration in honor of… 8 minutes ago

brummie48964649

Epirus Bow 🏹 @Jo67278941 @ApmNeill @KateWilliamsme You do realise you’re arguing against the statue of a Slave Trader being pull… https://t.co/6fAQTspDpA 23 minutes ago

Woo100

Typist - erstwhile typist to the great Woo. @Spanglish51 @tomcopley Perhaps a statue of a slave to replace every slave trader statue that’s pulled down with a… https://t.co/r1oVTAc0Sz 24 minutes ago

NehandaTV

Nehanda TV Statue of slave trader Robert Milligan pulled down in London - VIDEO - Nehanda TV - https://t.co/2kMFVqpUgg https://t.co/gx9RZmM3aR 25 minutes ago