Belarus protesters keep pushing for leader's resignation
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Crowds of people took to the streets on Sunday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in the latest weekly protest against President Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in a disputed election earlier this year.
Crowds of people took to the streets on Sunday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in the latest weekly protest against President Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in a disputed election earlier this year.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources