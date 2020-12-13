Global  
 

Belarus protesters keep pushing for leader's resignation

SBS Sunday, 13 December 2020
Crowds of people took to the streets on Sunday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in the latest weekly protest against President Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in a disputed election earlier this year.
