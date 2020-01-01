Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Protests at the US embassy in Iraq have entered the second day after a group camped out overnight. The US has flown in a rapid response Marines group to reinforce the embassy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: US Marines Take Action At US Embassy In Iraq

US Marines Take Action At US Embassy In Iraq 01:26

 US Marines fired tear gas gathered protesters, some of whom were trying to storm the US embassy in Iraq.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad [Video]Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

As thousands gather to take movement into new year, police fire tear gas and arrest 'pro-democracy' protesters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published

U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In Baghdad [Video]U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In Baghdad

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Troops At Embassy In Iraq Fire Tear Gas As Pro-Iran Protest Rages

U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse pro-Iran protesters who were gathered outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.
CBS 2

Mob Angered By Airstrikes Tries To Storm U.S. Embassy Compound In Baghdad

Security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators as President Trump called on Iraq to intervene with force. The protesters are angry about a series of U.S....
NPR Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

RebecaKoch

Rebeca Koch RT @news_ntd: #Iran-backed militias withdrew from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, #Iraq, after security forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas,… 25 minutes ago

markmcdougall13

mark mcdougall RT @timand2037: #Washington wanted to spark an #Iraqi revolt against #Iran but it got one against the US presence in #Iraq https://t.co/n… 38 minutes ago

reltrug23

Adorable Jeffrey RT @GebeilyM: Updates from outside US embassy in #Iraq: -Security forces deploy on roof of embassy & fire tear gas, flash bangs to keep pr… 43 minutes ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune Iran-backed militiamen withdrew from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad today after two days of clashes with Amer… https://t.co/AOvgTdKpJ0 1 hour ago

YahayaShehu10

Yahaya Shehu https://t.co/d2xoZo1Rbr Pro-militia protesters withdraw from US Embassy in Iraq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.