Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

9 Dead, Thousands Caught in Flooding in Indonesia's Capital

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
9 Dead, Thousands Caught in Flooding in Indonesia's CapitalJAKARTA, INDONESIA - Severe flooding hit Indonesia's capital as residents were celebrating the New Year's, killing at least nine people, displacing thousands and forcing the closure of a domestic a ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

4 dead, thousands caught in flooding in Indonesia’s capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Severe flooding hit Indonesia’s capital as residents were celebrating the New Year’s, killing at least four people, displacing...
Seattle Times Also reported by •HinduReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.