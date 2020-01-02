Knicks fans give Carmelo Anthony standing ovation in his return to Madison Square Garden

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Since Since Carmelo Anthony signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in November, New York Knicks fans were looking forward to showing the love to the veteran forward. On Wednesday evening, they took full advantage of that opportunity as Anthony received a standing ovation at Madison Square Garden . Anthony was introduced to a healthy chorus of applause despite suiting up for the visiting team. Carmelo Anthony received nothing but love in his return to MSG 💯 pic.twitter.com/3qQQxxXsCk— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 2, 2020 After all, Anthony called New York home for seven seasons before the franchise traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the 2017-18 season.


