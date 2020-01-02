Global  

Knicks fans give Carmelo Anthony standing ovation in his return to Madison Square Garden

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Knicks fans give Carmelo Anthony standing ovation in his return to Madison Square GardenSince Carmelo Anthony signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in November, New York Knicks fans were looking forward to showing the love to the veteran forward. On Wednesday evening, they took full advantage of that opportunity as Anthony received a standing ovation at Madison Square Garden. Anthony was introduced to a healthy chorus of applause despite suiting up for the visiting team. Carmelo Anthony received nothing but love in his return to MSG 💯 pic.twitter.com/3qQQxxXsCk— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 2, 2020 After all, Anthony called New York home for seven seasons before the franchise traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the 2017-18 season. Anthony led the Knicks to...
Recent related news from verified sources

Knicks fans give Carmelo Anthony standing ovation in his return to Madison Square Garden

Knicks fans showed their appreciation for the veteran forward on Wednesday
CBS Sports

Melo feels the love while turning back clock in NY

In just his second game back at Madison Square Garden since being traded from the Knicks over two years ago, Carmelo Anthony -- now with the Trail Blazers --...
ESPN Also reported by •Just Jared

