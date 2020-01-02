|
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill's Netflix fantasy is so bad, it's downright fantastic
|
|
Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Netflix's Henry Cavill fantasy "The Witcher" is the rare show that's so bad it's not only good, it's actually wonderful.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
The Witcher on Netflix - Scene Break Down
Check out the official "Scene Break Down" featurette for the Netflix series The Witcher Season 1 starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy and..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:58Published
The Witcher on Netflix - The World
Check out the official "The World" featurette for the Netflix series The Witcher Season 1 starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy and Mimi..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 04:26Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this