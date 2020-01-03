Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australian bushfires: Nick Kyrgios tearful after ATP Cup win raises more than A$4,000

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios says it is "tough" to see the impact of widespread bushfires in Australia after he helped raised 4,400 Australian dollars for the cause.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Kyrgios in tears over Australia bushfires

Kyrgios in tears over Australia bushfires 01:09

 Tennis star Nick Kyrgios broke down in tears discussing the horrific Australian bushfires.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beach-goers witness insane Australian bushfires [Video]Beach-goers witness insane Australian bushfires

The bushfires still rage on in Australia in this crazy clip. Check it out! Full credit to: @madeleineckelly on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:34Published

Australian troops brought in to fight bushfires [Video]Australian troops brought in to fight bushfires

Authorities have called on residents and tourists to evacuate coastal towns along Australia's east coast ahead of extreme heat forecasts for the weekend. In the southeast, troops will support..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian bushfires: Nick Kyrgios chokes back tears as fires rage

A tearful Nick Kyrgios says it is "tough" to see the impact of widespread bushfires in Australia after he raised over 4,000 Australian dollars to help tackle the...
BBC Sport

Nick Kyrgios joined by ATP Cup, NBA prospect LaMelo Ball in fight against Australian wildfires

Top American NBA prospect LaMelo Ball says he will donate some of the salary he receives from the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks to victims of the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •IndependentWorldNewsReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.