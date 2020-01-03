Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump tweets after U.S. strike: 'Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation'

euronews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Trump tweets after U.S. strike: 'Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected

After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected 01:03

 Old tweets from President Trump accusing then-President Obama of starting a war with Iran to secure his reelection have resurfaced as tensions between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern country have escalated. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike [Video]More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's Drone Strike on Iran General May Escalate Attacks on Saudi Oil Targets, Experts Say: 'This Is a Seismic Event'

Trump's Drone Strike on Iran General May Escalate Attacks on Saudi Oil Targets, Experts Say: 'This Is a Seismic Event'Oil market watchers fear a new round of Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure following America's assassination overnight of one of Tehran's most senior...
WorldNews

Trump Issues Baffling Statement on ‘War’ and ‘Negotiation’ After Killing of Top Iran General

President Donald Trump has issued a series of tweets since the United States killed one of Iran’s top military commanders in an airstrike near Baghdad’s...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.