Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million in fourth quarter of 2019
Friday, 3 January 2020 () (CNN)Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign announced Friday morning that it raised $21.2 million in the final quarter of 2019, falling several million dollars short of what it raised in the prior quarter over the summer. According to the Warren campaign, the donations came from over 443,000 people who made around 900,000 contributions, and the average donation was $23. In 2019, the Warren campaign said it raised more than $71 million from close to one million people. An aide also told CNN that the campaign had its strongest end-of-the-quarter haul,...
Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million for her White House bid during the final quarter of 2019.
Business Insider reports her number dropped from the prior quarter.
She finishes the year with a late surge in donations on the day she delivered a New Years Eve speech.
The tally puts Warren behind her...
