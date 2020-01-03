Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million in fourth quarter of 2019

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

(CNN) Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 's presidential campaign announced Friday morning that it raised $21.2 million in the final quarter of 2019, falling several million dollars short of what it raised in the prior quarter over the summer. According to the Warren campaign, the donations came from over 443,000 people who made around 900,000 contributions, and the average donation was $23. In 2019, the Warren campaign said it raised more than $71 million from close to one million people. An aide also told CNN that the campaign had its strongest end-of-the-quarter haul,...


