Pakistan PM Imran Khan Deletes Tweet of Fake Video Alleging 'Police Pogrom' Against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Deletes Tweet of Fake Video Alleging 'Police Pogrom' Against Muslims in Uttar PradeshNew Delhi, January 3: Shortly after posting a video to allege "police pogrom" against Muslims in India's Uttar Pradesh, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan deleted his tweet after being pointed out that the clip is fake. A fact-check revealed that the footage, showing police committing excesses against Muslim protesters, has emanated...
Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweets old video of violence by Bangladesh Police to malign India


IndiaTimes

Meerut cop's 'Go to Pakistan' comment: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demands immediate action

"It is condemnable if it is true. Immediate action should be taken against the police officer," Naqvi told media here in response to a question on the incident....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

