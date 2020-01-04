Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful general
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () BAGHDAD — Iran promised to seek revenge for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed the mastermind of its interventions across the Middle East, and the U.S. said Friday that it was sending thousands more troops to the region as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. The death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, which has careened from one crisis to another since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions. Almost 24 hours after the attack on Soleimani, Iraqi officials and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq reported another...
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.
Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday vowed "tough revenge" on the US after an attack ordered by American President... Sify Also reported by •SBS •Seattle Times •Reuters
An airstrike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad's international airport... IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews
