Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful general

WorldNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful generalBAGHDAD — Iran promised to seek revenge for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed the mastermind of its interventions across the Middle East, and the U.S. said Friday that it was sending thousands more troops to the region as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. The death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, which has careened from one crisis to another since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions. Almost 24 hours after the attack on Soleimani, Iraqi officials and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq reported another...
News video: US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike

US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad strike 00:51

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.

American leaders brace for possible response from Iran [Video]American leaders brace for possible response from Iran

While President Donald Trump defends his decision to take-out a top Iranian general, local leaders are urging preparedness after Iran promises to seek revenge.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:10Published

Iraq Attacks Have Impact On Those With Relatives In Iran [Video]Iraq Attacks Have Impact On Those With Relatives In Iran

An Iranian general was killed in the attack.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:43Published


Khamenei vows 'tough revenge' on US over Soleimani's death

Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday vowed "tough revenge" on the US after an attack ordered by American President...
Sify Also reported by •SBSSeattle TimesReuters

Iran's powerful general killed in US airstrike

An airstrike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad's international airport...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews

mafia_truth

TruthMafia RT @ZekeJMiller: Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general (from @AP) https://t.co/LXeKTuEQMr 13 seconds ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney Iran is warning 'severe revenge' after yesterday's killing of a top Iranian general at the order of… https://t.co/B1G2b0BA6q 14 seconds ago

jetlifeual

David J Delgado RT @CNN: What to know about the US airstrike in Baghdad: ■ Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani ■ Pompeo says the atta… 2 minutes ago

ANTHONY54W

kevin w anthony RT @starsandstripes: Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “harsh retaliation" after the airstrike, calling Gen. Qassem Sole… 3 minutes ago

Ada_Daddyya

Ada Oyibo💅 RT @UgwunnaEjikem: "Iran vows "harsh revenge" for US killing of top commander" Banter asides, even though its very unlikely this would cau… 7 minutes ago

NewsSyndicate

News Syndicate Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general https://t.co/b7KLE06nCb 11 minutes ago

christinemsmit2

Chris Smit#freeJulienAssange#freePalestine# RT @Tav_assoli: Soleimani was the most popular political figure in Iran, according to several polls The attack will lead to more insecurit… 13 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “harsh retaliation" after the airstrike, calling Gen. Qassem S… https://t.co/GUWsd73kNZ 13 minutes ago

