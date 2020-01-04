Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful general

TruthMafia RT @ZekeJMiller: Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general (from @AP) https://t.co/LXeKTuEQMr 13 seconds ago

7NEWS Sydney Iran is warning 'severe revenge' after yesterday's killing of a top Iranian general at the order of… https://t.co/B1G2b0BA6q 14 seconds ago

David J Delgado RT @CNN: What to know about the US airstrike in Baghdad: ■ Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani ■ Pompeo says the atta… 2 minutes ago

kevin w anthony RT @starsandstripes: Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “harsh retaliation" after the airstrike, calling Gen. Qassem Sole… 3 minutes ago

Ada Oyibo💅 RT @UgwunnaEjikem: "Iran vows "harsh revenge" for US killing of top commander" Banter asides, even though its very unlikely this would cau… 7 minutes ago

News Syndicate Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general https://t.co/b7KLE06nCb 11 minutes ago

Chris Smit#freeJulienAssange#freePalestine# RT @Tav_assoli: Soleimani was the most popular political figure in Iran, according to several polls The attack will lead to more insecurit… 13 minutes ago