'I will never go back': traumatized bush fire evacuees land in Melbourne

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Over 1,000 residents and vacationers who had been stranded on a beach by bush fires in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday after a 20-hour journey on two ships, relieved to escape terrifying smoke and fire.
