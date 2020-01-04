Global  

Disneyland is looking for a few good princesses, super heroes, race cars and maybe even ...

WorldNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Disneyland is looking for a few good princesses, super heroes, race cars and maybe even ...Do you have what it takes to play Peter Pan, Rapunzel or Goofy at Disneyland or maybe Captain America or even Lightning McQueen at Disney California Adventure? Disneyland is holding a series of casting calls to select new performers to play princesses, super heroes, race cars and maybe even Mickey Mouse at the Anaheim theme park. Sign up for our Park Life newsletter and find out what’s new and interesting every week at Southern California’s theme parks. Subscribe here. The Disney Audition website lists four casting calls in January looking for high energy, engaging performers with improvisational skills and slender to athletic builds...
