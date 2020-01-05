Global  

Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona to derby draw after late leveller

WorldNews Sunday, 5 January 2020
Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona to derby draw after late levellerEspanyol dented city rivals Barcelona’s LaLiga title ambitions in a pulsating 2-2 derby draw at the RCDE Stadium. Wu Lei secured a precious point for the league’s bottom club two minutes from time after Barcelona had been reduced to 10 men by the dismissal of Frenkie De Jong Espanyol were dreaming of a first derby win since February 2009 when David Lopez put them in front midway through the first half. Wu Lei strikes to earn @RCDEspanyol a point in Abelardo's first match! 💙🇨🇳#EspanyolBarça 2-2 pic.twitter.com/XOxgGVK962 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 4, 2020 But Luis Suarez turned the game Barcelona’s way in nine second-half minutes, first equalising smartly before brilliantly setting up...
Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona: De Jong sent off as Wu Lei rescues derby draw

Barcelona failed to regain their two-point lead at the top of LaLiga after Wu Lei scored a late equaliser for Espanyol in a 2-2 derby draw that saw Frenkie de...
SoccerNews.com

Espanyol 2-2 FC Barcelona: Wu Lei, Vidal Star Off The Bench In Thrilling Draw

The Catalunya Derby was far more intense than what anyone could have expected. Espanyol pulled a huge upset, and they escaped with a 2-2 draw against Barca after...
SoccerNews.com

