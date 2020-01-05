Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona to derby draw after late leveller

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

dented city rivals Espanyol dented city rivals Barcelona 's LaLiga title ambitions in a pulsating 2-2 derby draw at the RCDE Stadium. Wu Lei secured a precious point for the league's bottom club two minutes from time after Barcelona had been reduced to 10 men by the dismissal of Frenkie De Jong Espanyol were dreaming of a first derby win since February 2009 when David Lopez put them in front midway through the first half. Wu Lei strikes to earn @RCDEspanyol a point in Abelardo's first match! 💙🇨🇳#EspanyolBarça 2-2 pic.twitter.com/XOxgGVK962 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 4, 2020 But Luis Suarez turned the game Barcelona's way in nine second-half minutes, first equalising smartly before brilliantly setting up...


