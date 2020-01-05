Global  

Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The resolution calls for foreign troops to leave the country after an Iranian general's assassination.
Iraq parliament demands US troops leave country following killing of Qasem Soleimani

Iraqi MPs have passed a resolution calling for US troops to leave the country after the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last week.
SBS

Iraqi Shiite Cleric Sadr Calls for International ‘Resistance Legions’ as MPs Vote to Oust US Troops


RIA Nov.


solon594bce

Matthew Kracht RT @ps9714: BBC News - Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops. Iraqi MPs pass resolution calling for foreign troops to leave the country… 6 minutes ago

SandeJaqueline

MsSANDE RT @abuhassan221: Someone asked me why I say the Americans have lost out to Iran in Iraq. Here is the answer. BBC News - Iraqi MPs back pla… 56 minutes ago

Jimmer510

James The 🍊🤡 made a STUPID DECISION! All Americans are now targets! Sadly...the IDIOT has no plan for moving forward in… https://t.co/ZB06gqCxBJ 1 hour ago

JJohnexley46

john exley RT @SiriusAstro: Trump proves he is a master at foreign policy.... BBC News - Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops https://t.co/sNt2GXB4ha 1 hour ago

CarolMa98983829

CarolMarie #VoteLabour RT @MichaelRosenYes: BBC News - Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops https://t.co/L2RYI2R6Tt 2 hours ago

brexitfreenews

brexit-free news Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops https://t.co/w6Y3nfpa3J #brexitfree #news #middleeast 2 hours ago

OscarJu97128129

Oscar Juan RT @morrispexmouth: Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops. And rightly so imo. https://t.co/2uZQM7miPK 2 hours ago

Bonobon

Bo Erlandsson RT @anderslindberg: Iraqi MPs back plan to expel US troops https://t.co/fduwl3sCpn 3 hours ago

