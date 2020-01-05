Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days, even if it means changing Senate rules so the chamber can move ahead without receiving articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment

Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment 01:58

 The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

As Impeachment Trial Looms, Trump Faces Major Global, Security Tests [Video]As Impeachment Trial Looms, Trump Faces Major Global, Security Tests

As he faces a pending impeachment trial at home, President Trump is facing major foreign policy challenges — heightened by killing of Iranian general.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

Can US Senate conduct fair impeachment trial of Trump? [Video]Can US Senate conduct fair impeachment trial of Trump?

Can the Senate deliver an impeachment trial of Trump that everyone considers fair? Larry talks with Breitbart News' Joel Pollack, democratic strategist Zach Friend and a former member of Ken Starr's..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden says he won't comply with Senate subpoena in Trump's impeachment trial

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump,...
FOXNews.com

A Stirring of Conscience in the Senate

At least one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, wants the Trump impeachment trial to be more than a test of party loyalty. Others should follow.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

edmiester

Edwina Anderson RT @JonFlan: The lady doth protest too much methinks - Lindsey G wants to have a trial in the Senate even w/o the delivery of the articles… 6 seconds ago

cobssybil

cobssybil Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/M5SfXz4ghi 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.