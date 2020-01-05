Global  

Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two years after the "Minneapolis Miracle," the Vikings finished off the Saints by regrouping against New Orleans in overtime.
0
News video: Preview: Vikings Vs. Saints Playoff Game

Preview: Vikings Vs. Saints Playoff Game 01:14

 The Vikings are just days away from a playoff re-match against the Saints, Mike Max reports (1:14). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 2, 2020

NFL play-offs: Vikings upset Saints in overtime in NFC wildcard game

The Minnesota Vikings remain in the NFL play-offs after claiming a 26-20 overtime win at the New Orleans Saints.
BBC News

Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20...
Seattle Times


