tnsports Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/CJNNmmBb5h 3 minutes ago Gander News Network Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/uPpbLQnSto via @circleboom 7 minutes ago Jeffrey L. Klump Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/r5BBXF4yVJ https://t.co/hUNEPMDll0 9 minutes ago lisa y sullivan Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/t0TWFgbaUm via @usatoday 13 minutes ago VCSSports Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/BA1IWEE3Km 18 minutes ago #TheNorthIsNotEnough Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/hpPobuatMU 26 minutes ago #Lakers4Life Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/OE5qZFtxsC https://t.co/Si5CLifbS7 37 minutes ago Tom Silverstein New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Vikings deal Saints another playoff heartbreak with overtime win https://t.co/ci37jlq4C0 #Packers 40 minutes ago