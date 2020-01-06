Global  

Golden Globes 2020: Best-dressed stars, from Taylor Swift to Nicole Kidman

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington and Portia De Rossi topped the list at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.
News video: Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her

Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her "Fighting Spirit" in 'Bombshell' | Golden Globes 2020 01:41

 Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her "Fighting Spirit" in 'Bombshell' | Golden Globes 2020

Gretchen Carlson Reacts To 'Bombshell' At Golden Globes [Video]Gretchen Carlson Reacts To 'Bombshell' At Golden Globes

While speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel following the 2020 Golden Globes, former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson reacts to Nicole Kidman's onscreen portrayal of herself in "Bombshell" and says..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Inside the 2020 Golden Globes After-Parties With Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and More

Once upon a time in Hollywood, the biggest stars in television and film partied all night long. After all, following the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, there was...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Antonio Banderas is Supported by Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at Golden Globes 2020

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel cozy up at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif....
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrLainey Gossip

DailyTaronNews

Taron Egerton RT @BritishGQ: Can you ever really beat a classic black tie fit? Not if you ask #GoldenGlobes winner @TaronEgerton (or us, for that matter)… 6 seconds ago

cloudfriction

piskes RT @zblay: Geena Davis at the Golden Globes in 1992 is tonight’s best dressed https://t.co/kzgGy7RBgD 1 minute ago

htlifeandstyle

HT Life&Style On Sunday, Hollywood’s biggest celebrities made their way onto the red carpet at the 77th #GoldenGlobes, the first… https://t.co/RAUmLxeT4I 2 minutes ago

Zoya11285217

Susanna RT @ChrisEvans_USA: Of course Chris Evans. 🔥🔥 Golden Globes: Top 15 Best-Dressed Stars https://t.co/3btkJlS9Pg 2 minutes ago

Firstladybizzle

Bella RT @THR: Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Billy Porter made the cut. https://t.co/WrHC5Uoc5i 2 minutes ago

hadidsxskriver

Alessia🦋 RT @TSwiftNZ: 💃 | @enews rank Taylor Swift as one of the Best Dressed Stars at the #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/abPAQpeYg9 2 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Priyanka Chopra, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billy Porter, Helen Mirren: Best and worst dressed celebs at Golden Globes… https://t.co/Gv4UathQLP 3 minutes ago

diorshows

p 🕊 i can’t believe joey king is the best dressed of the golden globes this year but thats what you get for wearing iri… https://t.co/jewvx1tFfr 3 minutes ago

