Golden Globes 2020: Kate McKinnon nails what it feels like to see yourself represented onscreen

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
When Kate McKinnon got up to present an award to Ellen DeGeneres at the Golden Globes, I didn't expect to get choked up, but I did. Here's why.
News video: Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters 01:06

 Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

Bombshell movie clip - No Crying at Fox – Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon [Video]Bombshell movie clip - No Crying at Fox – Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon

Bombshell — In theaters in LA & NY December 13, everywhere December 20. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm..

Kate McKinnon honors Ellen DeGeneres with teary speech at the 2020 Golden Globes

Typically, it's the winners who capture our hearts on awards night.  But at the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, presenter Kate McKinnon stole the...
Mashable

2020 Golden Globes audience sheds tears at SNL star's tribute to Ellen DeGeneres

Usually one for laughter, Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres was moved to tears at Sunday night’s Golden Globes thanks...
SFGate


eml_PoetInPain

Emily🎶Lafontaine🦋🌺📷✍️🌌🏖️🌊📚💜 RT @nytimes: In an emotional speech at the #GoldenGlobes, Kate McKinnon spoke candidly and with humor about being gay and the role Ellen De… 4 seconds ago

LGBTShare

LGBT Share Golden Globes: Watch Kate McKinnon’s Tribute to LGBT Pioneer Ellen DeGeneres (Video) - TheWrap https://t.co/jNzCi1yxXW 4 seconds ago

JGoldingBaker

Judi RT @DavidJollyFL: Just a great Golden Globes moment with Kate McKinnon and Ellen DeGeneres. 4 seconds ago

Yadirac21

✨Yadi ✨ RT @enews: The reason why we got emotional at the #GoldenGlobes? Kate McKinnon's touching speech for Ellen DeGeneres. ❤️ https://t.co/GzfcC… 10 seconds ago

MashableSEA

Mashable Southeast Asia "If I hadn't seen her on TV, I would have thought, 'I could never be on TV. They don't let LGBT people be on TV.'"https://t.co/3IMIGf9eDD 29 seconds ago

chadharper91

Chad Harper I'd feel a lot more teary-eyed about Kate McKinnon's speech at the Golden Globes if she wasn't giving a tribute to… https://t.co/7gDrdGjRbg 56 seconds ago

tonhistoire

JöJö RT @THR: "The only thing that made it less scary was seeing Ellen on TV." Kate McKinnon emotionally thanks Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow)… 1 minute ago

luuuuuuuuuuuana

Luana RT @EW: Kate McKinnon thanks Ellen DeGeneres for making it 'less scary' to be gay in emotional Golden Globes speech https://t.co/iVsixNPLQN 1 minute ago

