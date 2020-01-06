Golden Globes 2020: The worst-dressed stars from Jennifer Lopez to Sofia Vergara

The biggest stars on earth graced the 2020 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Some of the guests included Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Carson, Cynthia Erivo, Renée Zellweger, Joey King, Awkwafina, Billy Porter, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Robin Wright and Kate Bosworth are looking beautiful while celebrating the 2020 Golden Globes. The stars were both in attendance at the Saint Laurent Pre-Golden... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •Billboard.com •Reuters