China’s PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

: The Chinese army has begun major military exercises in the high-altitude BEIJING : The Chinese army has begun major military exercises in the high-altitude Tibet bordering India, deploying latest weapons including the Type 15 light battle tank and the new 155-MM vehicle-mounted howitzer, a media report said on Sunday. The People's Liberation Army ( PLA ) Tibet Military Command started its New Year exercises in which it has deployed... 👓 View full article

