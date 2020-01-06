Global  

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
China's PLA begins major military exercises in TibetBEIJING: The Chinese army has begun major military exercises in the high-altitude Tibet bordering India, deploying latest weapons including the Type 15 light battle tank and the new 155-MM vehicle-mounted howitzer, a media report said on Sunday. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command started its New Year exercises in which it has deployed...
The 2019-2020 Iran Crisis And US Military Deployments – Analysis

By Kathleen J. McInnis* The January 2, 2020, U.S. drone strike against Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, the subsequent Iranian counter-strike on bases...
Eurasia Review


