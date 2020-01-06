China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

: China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the BEIJING : China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America. While sharply critical of US actions including threats of sanctions against Iraq, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang , however, hinted that Beijing plans to go ahead with the signing of the phase one deal with US next week to end the ongoing trade war. The killing of Maj Gen Qassim Suleimani , the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus,... 👓 View full article

