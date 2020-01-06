Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraintBEIJING: China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America. While sharply critical of US actions including threats of sanctions against Iraq, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, however, hinted that Beijing plans to go ahead with the signing of the phase one deal with US next week to end the ongoing trade war. The killing of Maj Gen Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China says U.S. military interventionism aggravates Middle East tension

China criticized the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its military interventionism over the standoff between Washington and...
Reuters

China says U.S. use of force aggravating Middle East tension

China criticized the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_bbaruah

Bhaskar Barua What else can you say? After all even you are also at stake. And it is the personal matter of some other country so… https://t.co/dXWbrGCTOI 23 minutes ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @TOIWorld: China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint https://t.co/80GzBl0amT 1 hour ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint https://t.co/80GzBl0amT 1 hour ago

prabjotsvirk

prabjot singh virk RT @NH_India: #China slammed what it called US “adventurism” which aggravated tensions in the #MiddleEast and urged all parties to exercise… 1 hour ago

NH_India

National Herald #China slammed what it called US “adventurism” which aggravated tensions in the #MiddleEast and urged all parties t… https://t.co/F4J7IbBkbo 1 hour ago

PradeepGupta_PG

Pradeep Gupta_PG RT @NewsNationTV: China says it is "highly concerned" over the worsening situation #QassimSoleimani #Iran https://t.co/dhiovD4uKr 2 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation China says it is "highly concerned" over the worsening situation #QassimSoleimani #Iran https://t.co/dhiovD4uKr 3 hours ago

TheEarthNews1

The Earth News #China slams ‘#US #adventurism’ in #Middle #East, urges all #parties to exercise #restraint https://t.co/CoSBBrJM29 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.