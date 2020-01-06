Global  

Amy Kennedy to run against party-switching US Rep. Van Drew

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A member of the Kennedy family, a former public school teacher, said Monday she will run as a Democrat against party-switching Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey. Amy Kennedy, who is married to former Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, announced her candidacy for the 2nd District House seat […]
