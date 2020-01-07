IBM enters Middle East's data centre race with two facilities in the UAE

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

US tech company US tech company IBM unveiled two new data centres in the UAE on Tuesday, its first foray into the Middle East and Africa cloud storage business, as it looks to capitalise on growing demand for services from regional organisations. The local data centres, one each in Dubai and Abu Dhabi , will help regional organisations “shift to a hybrid cloud model” and “move select critical workloads to a secure cloud environment”, the New York -headquartered firm said. Hybrid cloud is an environment that uses a mix of on-premises private cloud and third-party public cloud, with a strong tie between the two platforms. “Through our data centres, we are helping organisations accelerate their move to hybrid... 👓 View full article

