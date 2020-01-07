Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Vladimir Putin may need to go back to the drawing board on Iran

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Vladimir Putin may need to go back to the drawing board on IranIranian general Qassem Soleimani, killed last week by a US drone in Baghdad, has been credited with persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene militarily in Syria in 2015, a claim the Kremlin denies. Regardless of the truth of that particular story, though, the inevitable escalation following Soleimani’s death has the potential to change Putin’s calculus in the region. Commenting on Soleimani’s demise, the Russian defence ministry praised his “indisputable contribution” to defeating Islamic State (IS) in Syria. The ministry credited him for organising an armed resistance to IS long before the US created its own anti-IS coalition. Indeed, if it weren’t for Iran’s so-called axis...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline 08:19

 The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Putin welcomes Merkel to Moscow [Video]Putin welcomes Merkel to Moscow

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Russia on Jan. 11 for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the crisis triggered by the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him [Video]Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him

President Donald Trump once berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other senior staff members. Business Insider reports Trump was furious they failed to arrange a call with Russian..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Germany’s Merkel to meet Putin in Moscow on Saturday

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow on Saturday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Putin engineers shakeup that could keep him in power longer

Putin engineers shakeup that could keep him in power longerAlexander Zemlianichenko / AP Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. By...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IJS03422635

IJS💙🆘💙🇺🇲⚖️ We need OUR Govt back like👇⚖️ ' We have evidence that a foreign intelligence agency was behind it & therefore the… https://t.co/Fl4PR18GMp 16 minutes ago

MrMitz

?...(MrMitz)...^..^ @SenSanders @RepRoKhanna Crazy Bernie, 78 years old, doped up on all sorts of meds, drugs yet he thinks he can hand… https://t.co/HlsbL0WzFn 2 days ago

CockersRGR8Dogs

Karl J. Faust @KevinMKruse @Nitemists Iran is just the shiny object to distract from Trump's looming impeachment trial. Because t… https://t.co/G5iMpfeGtm 5 days ago

Nkanyiso_ngqulu

Nkanyiso Ngqulunga RT @BDliveSA: Vladimir Putin may need to go back to the drawing board on Iran https://t.co/MrrcwQa9a3 6 days ago

BDliveSA

Business Day Vladimir Putin may need to go back to the drawing board on Iran https://t.co/MrrcwQa9a3 1 week ago

left_going

GoingLeft @KasimirUrbanski @frappuccinodog @ricierijr @Gretchen5689 @TimKennedyMMA "You've reached the voice mail of Vladimir… https://t.co/aVicKPEQ8y 1 week ago

BDliveSA

Business Day Vladimir Putin may need to go back to the drawing board on Iran https://t.co/Z5eaFHTpMD 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.