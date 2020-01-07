Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Biggest point is getting under Trump's skin': Michael Bloomberg to spend millions on Super Bowl ad

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bloomberg has spent more than $100 million on advertising since announcing his candidacy in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Will Target Trump in a Super Bowl Ad, Spending About $10 Million

Michael R. Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has secured a 60-second advertising spot to be aired nationally during the game on Feb. 2, campaign officials...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comeuronewsCBS News

Bloomberg Campaign Makes $10 Million Dollar Ad Buy to Troll Trump During the Super Bowl

*Michael Bloomberg's* presidential campaign took their multi-million dollar ad buys up a notch, having confirmed that they will run an ad to hit President...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comeuronewsCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonnaPerrotta

dp🌊🌊🌊 RT @mog7546: Election 2020 'Biggest point is getting under Trump’s skin' Michael Bloomberg to spend millions on #SuperBowl ad BUYING A B… 20 seconds ago

StahlGilda

Gilda Stahl RT @jdawsey1: "The biggest point is getting under Trump's skin," Bloomberg spokesman says of buying a $10 million Super Bowl ad. https://t.… 37 seconds ago

ElkenBill

Elkenbill RT @SpiroAgnewGhost: "The biggest point is getting under Trump's skin," Bloomberg spokesman says of buying a $10 million Super Bowl ad. TH… 4 minutes ago

mog7546

Michael O'Grady Election 2020 'Biggest point is getting under Trump’s skin' Michael Bloomberg to spend millions on #SuperBowl ad… https://t.co/AqGuC59pTo 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.