Husband to appear on murder charges in missing mother case

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces arraignment Wednesday on charges that he killed her amid contentious divorce and child custody proceedings. Dulos is charged with murder and kidnapping in the apparent death of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan, who has not been seen since she […] 👓 View full article

