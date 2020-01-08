Global  

Husband to appear on murder charges in missing mother case

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces arraignment Wednesday on charges that he killed her amid contentious divorce and child custody proceedings. Dulos is charged with murder and kidnapping in the apparent death of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan, who has not been seen since she […]
News video: Estranged Husband, 2 Others Charged In Murder Of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos

Estranged Husband, 2 Others Charged In Murder Of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos 03:33

 In Connecticut, there are chilling new details and murder charges in the case of missing mother of five Jennifer Dulos; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Husband of missing Connecticut mom charged with her murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The story of Jennifer Dulos, a missing mother of five, gripped Connecticut and many around the country for months as police divulged a...
Seattle Times

Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Case Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been arrested on charges of murder.
CBS 2


