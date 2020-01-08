Global  

EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Wednesday it “will spare no efforts” in its attempts to keep alive an international deal preventing Iran from developing atomic weapons. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will continue to work “in the midterm” to reach out to all participants […]
News video: Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread

Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread 02:10

 Against the backdrop of the U.S. drone killing of a top Iranian commander, world leaders are grappling with how to rescue the 215 nuclear accord. David Doyle reports.

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal [Video]Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Iraq wants US troops to leave their country [Video]Iraq wants US troops to leave their country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country. This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran. According to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Iran Nuclear Deal On Life Support After Soleimani Killing

Iran Nuclear Deal On Life Support After Soleimani KillingWatch VideoThe international deal constraining Iran's nuclear program is still technically in effect — but it's been rendered almost entirely irrelevant by...
Newsy

Russia warns Iran nuclear deal in danger of 'falling apart'

MOSCOW (AP) — Iran's nuclear deal with world powers is in danger of “falling apart" without the compliance of the United States and the European Union,...
SeattlePI.com


