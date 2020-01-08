EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setback

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Wednesday it “will spare no efforts” in its attempts to keep alive an international deal preventing Iran from developing atomic weapons. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will continue to work “in the midterm” to reach out to all participants […]

