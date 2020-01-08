Global  

Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits after injuring lower back on hard fall

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
LeBron James asked Anthony Davis if he needed anything after the latter suffered a back injury. "You got a win for me," his teammate responded.
News video: Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent 01:05

 Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the max contract offer to Davis on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports. It is still expected that Davis will...

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

Lakers’ Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower...
Seattle Times

Lakers' Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves game

Lakers' Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves gameAnthony Davis has left the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter after landing painfully on his tailbone and back
FOX Sports


DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits after injuring lower back on hard fall https://t.co/LWLMyepWwF https://t.co/LM46MSrMZd 2 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits after injuring lower back on hard fall https://t.co/ZL9y12xJ9E https://t.co/k0uwDwfQbK 2 hours ago

BestUSSportsBet

Best US Sports Betting A game that was already chippy became all the more serious for the Los Angeles #Lakers after star forward… https://t.co/C0vvqQGWHI 3 hours ago

JuanEugenio8

Juan Eugenio RT @BBallInsiders: Sources: Anthony Davis Declined Extension Offer from Lakers: The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-… 5 hours ago

BBallInsiders

Basketball Insiders Sources: Anthony Davis Declined Extension Offer from Lakers: The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a… https://t.co/LdkKhlRtmg 7 hours ago

bopskuchi

Cheeky Bastard LOS ANGELES — The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesda… https://t.co/OvJiDNcQIm 8 hours ago

EspiriTruth

Paul Ian Espiritu RT @LakersNation_PH: BREAKING: The Lakers offered star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but they w… 8 hours ago

LakersOutsiders

Lakers Outsiders Here's our recap of the win, and here's to hoping AD will be fine moving forward! https://t.co/RM519iPFHP 8 hours ago

