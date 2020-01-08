Global  

Germany strongly condemns' Iran missile attacks

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Germany strongly condemns' Iran missile attacksGermany's defence minister condemned Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing coalition military on Wednesday and called on Tehran to end a "spiral" of conflict. "The German government strongly condemns this aggression," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told broadcaster ARD. "It...
News video: Jim Acosta on Iran's missile attacks

Jim Acosta on Iran's missile attacks 05:02

 CNN&apos;s Jim Acosta talks about the missile attacks launched by Iran.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. top diplomat Pompeo briefs Kurdistan PM Barzani on Iran missile attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday on Iran's missile attacks on two Iraqi...
Reuters

Iran says missile attacks on U.S. targets were 'legitimate self-defense': TV

Iran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday were "legitimate self-defense", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state TV, adding...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comSifySBS

